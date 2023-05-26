6-year-old girl found dead in Bronx with bruising all over body, mother being questioned

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A 6-year-old Bronx girl died after she arrived at the hospital with bruising all over her body.

Little Jalayah Eason's mother called 911 just after 4 a.m. Friday, reporting the injuries.

Police responded to the Forest Houses on East 165th Street in Morrisania and found the child with bruising and trauma on her wrists and torso.

Jalayah was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are questioning her mother.

No charges have been filed and the cause of the girl's death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Jalayah's siblings have been removed from the household by ACS.

