Bronx 13-year-old who went missing after going to school was found

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police said a 13-year-old girl who went missing Friday was located and reunited with her family.
The girl was last seen by her mother Thursday morning on East 195th Street in the Bronx. She was on her way to school.
Officials with the NYPD say the teenager has a "fantastic" relationship with her family and there is no reason to think she ran away.
