Bronx 13-year-old who went missing after going to school was found

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police said a 13-year-old girl who went missing Friday was located and reunited with her family.

The girl was last seen by her mother Thursday morning on East 195th Street in the Bronx. She was on her way to school.

Officials with the NYPD say the teenager has a "fantastic" relationship with her family and there is no reason to think she ran away.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fordham heightsbronxnew york citymissing girlmissing children
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead with gunshot wounds to head in Brooklyn home
'I killed them with my bare hands,' mother said of twins
4 hurt after car crashes into house on Long Island
Gaga joins thousands marking 50th anniversary of Stonewall Uprising
Mass transit, security information for NYC Pride March
Plan to make most of 14th Street a bus route has been put on hold
3 people shot in Brownsville; unclear what led up to shooting
Show More
AccuWeather: Strong thunderstorms as temperatures rise
Investigation after man found fatally shot in taxi behind NY CVS
Lady Gaga makes special appearance at Stonewall for Pride
Utah police: Man arrested for murder of MacKenzie Lueck
Fatal Bronx school stabbing trial begins with emotional day
More TOP STORIES News