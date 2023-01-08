Happening Monday: Vigil to mark 1 year since deadly Bronx high-rise fire

Monday marks one year since a massive fire in the Tremont Section of the Bronx killed 17 people, including 9 children.

BRONX (WABC) -- A vigil and street co-naming ceremony will take place Monday afternoon to mark one year since the deadly high-rise fire in the Bronx.

The massive fire in the Tremont Section of the Bronx killed 17 people, including 9 children.

About 200 firefighters battled the 19-story high-rise blaze which spread to the hallways when doors did not automatically shut inside.

Ultimately, it was determined that an electric space heater sparked the flames.

Dozens more people were injured.

The vigil and street co-naming ceremony will take place at the building on 181st Street.

