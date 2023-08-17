  • Watch Now
Police cruiser crashes into pole swerving from speeding driver in the Bronx

Thursday, August 17, 2023 10:29AM
MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is in the hospital after a crash in the Bronx early Thursday morning.

Officials say the crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Washington Avenue and East 168th Street.

A driver ran a red light and an officer swerved his cruiser to get out of the way, authorities said. The officer crashed into a light pole.

That officer behind the wheel was not injured, but another officer was taken to Jacobi Hospital for a leg injury. Officials say he is expected to be fine.

The driver that caused the crash sped away from the scene in a red range rover with North Carolina license plates, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

