NY Attorney General to open investigation into death of woman struck, killed by marked police car in the Bronx

EMBED >More News Videos Kemberly Richardson reports on scaffolding rescue in Manhattan.

PELHAM PARKWAY, Bronx (WABC) -- The New York Attorney General is opening an investigation into the death of a woman who was fatally struck by a marked police car in the Bronx Sofia Gomez, 20, was struck by the marked police car in Pelham Parkway on Monday and was later pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center on Friday.The investigation will determine whether Gomez was armed and dangerous at the time her death was caused.The NYPD says the marked car was responding a false report of shots fired and was heading to the Throgs Neck Bridge, where another NYPD vehicle called for backup.The NYPD Highway Patrol member who was driving the vehicle has not been suspended or placed on desk duty.Police continue to investigate the crash.----------