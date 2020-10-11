NY Attorney General to open investigation into death of woman struck, killed by marked police car in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
PELHAM PARKWAY, Bronx (WABC) -- The New York Attorney General is opening an investigation into the death of a woman who was fatally struck by a marked police car in the Bronx.

Sofia Gomez, 20, was struck by the marked police car in Pelham Parkway on Monday and was later pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center on Friday.

The investigation will determine whether Gomez was armed and dangerous at the time her death was caused.

RELATED | 2 workers rescued from dangling scaffolding in Lower Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on scaffolding rescue in Manhattan.



The NYPD says the marked car was responding a false report of shots fired and was heading to the Throgs Neck Bridge, where another NYPD vehicle called for backup.

The NYPD Highway Patrol member who was driving the vehicle has not been suspended or placed on desk duty.

Police continue to investigate the crash.
MORE NEWS | Exploding Takata air bag inflator kills Arizona driver, bringing U.S. death toll to 17

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pelham parkwaybronxnew york citycar crashpedestrian struckpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
Illegal rave with more than 110 people shut down in NYC park
Newborn baby found in Queens, rushed to hospital
3 aboard helicopter that went down, rolled on side
Man injured from push onto subway tracks while waiting for train
Cuomo to attend unveiling of Mother Cabrini statue in NYC
1 dead, security guard in custody after shooting at Denver protest
Show More
Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
Trump insists he's free of COVID-19, ready for campaign trail
Girl, 3, runs off trail and falls into scalding water at Yellowstone
Religious groups feeling impact of hot spot restrictions
Texas man sues for $1 million after 2019 roping arrest incident
More TOP STORIES News