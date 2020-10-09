20-year-old woman struck by marked police car in the Bronx has died

PELHAM PARKWAY, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman has died from her injuries after she was struck by a marked police car in the Bronx Monday afternoon.

The female victim is 20-year-old Bronx resident, Sofia Gomez.

She was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital Thursday evening.

The original incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on Pelham Parkway South and Wallace Avenue on Monday.

Police say Gomez was struck by a marked police car.

The NYPD says the marked car was responding a false report of shots fire and was heading to the Throgs Neck Bridge, where another NYPD vehicle called for backup.

Gomez was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.

The NYPD Highway Patrol member who was driving the vehicle has not been suspended or placed on desk duty.

Police continue to investigate the crash. No foul play is suspected at this time.

