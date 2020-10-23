Family raising money following death of woman struck, killed by police car in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
PELHAM PARKWAY, Bronx (WABC) -- The victim of a deadly crash was remembered in the Bronx on Friday.

Sofia Gomez, 20, was struck and killed by a police car on Pelham Parkway South, that was responding to an emergency back in early October.

On Friday, family of the victim gathered at the accident site, trying to come to terms with her death.

"The family is really really sad, they are really sad," Gomez's cousin said.

A memorial now marks that spot as cars fly by, but for Gomez's family, it is a spot is where it ended. They are in immense pain as they talk about her.

RELATED | Carjacking suspect arrested in Queens after being restrained by good Samaritans
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne reports a 15-year-old boy is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect after the pair allegedly carjacked a driver in Queens Friday.


Gomez fought for her life in the hospital for three days, but then lost the battle.

Family says that Gomez had only been in the U.S. for three months, and she dreamed of becoming a nurse. She loved to help people.

She worked at a bread company in the Bronx and was on her way home the night she was killed.

She got off the train and proceeded to cross Pelham Parkway when an NYPD cruiser responding to a call, hit Gomez and threw her 50 feet.

Her family says she lived just two blocks away.

"She was very happy, very joyful she loved to go out," Gomez's sister Maria Gomez said.

She choked back the tears as the family tries to raise money to send Gomez's body back to Guatemala to her griving parents.

"Today I was speaking with the dad, he still can't believe -- he still can't believe this happened with his daughter," Maria Gomez said.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation.

The officer involved in this crash is on the job and his name is not being released.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pelham parkwaybronxnew york citycar crashpedestrian struckvigilpedestrian injuredgofundme
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman pushed onto subway tracks in Times Square
Good Samaritans restrain carjacking suspect after crash
Madison Wells: Ex-boyfriend gets 35 years in NJ teen's stabbing death
Guiliani associate, Kushner friend arrested on stalking charges
Video released in Brooklyn shooting that killed 1, wounded 5
New Jersey named most hated state in new list
Beloved 82-year-old Army vet killed in hit and run on way to breakfast
Show More
NYC restaurant offers refuge for people with food sensitivities
Conviction vacated, man out on bail after 24 years in prison
CT COVID pandemic impact blunted by influx of new residents
List: 21 more NY bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
No walk-ins: 11 NJ MVC centers going appointment-only
More TOP STORIES News