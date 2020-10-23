Carjacking suspect arrested in Queens after being restrained by good Samaritans

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7164927" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A rare sighting of a black bear singing its heart out from a tree in Yosemite National Park was captured on camera.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A man was arrested after he crashed a vehicle that he allegedly carjacked from a driver in Queens Friday.Police said officers responded to a 911 call of a robbery near 77th Street and Glenmore Avenue in Ozone Park just after noon.The officers found a group of people restraining a man.Police said a preliminary investigation determined that he robbed a male victim of his vehicle and crashed it as he fled the scene.Eyewitness News has learned the suspect is a teenager.We're told the victim was on his way to a nearby mosque to pray when the suspect stopped his car.When the victim stepped out of the vehicle, the teen suspect pepper-sprayed him in the face and then got behind the wheel.The victim tried to hold onto the suspect and the car as he drove away.The victim is now recovering at the hospital.The teen suspect didn't get far before he crashed into other cars and then took off running.Members of the mosque, who were waiting outside to have their temperatures checked as part of safety measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, heard the victim yelling to chase down the teen.A group of them caught up to the suspect and held him until police arrived.They took the man into custody and charges against him are pending.The investigation is ongoing.----------