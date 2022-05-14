Police shoot, kill man during dispute in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed by police during a dispute in the Bronx.

Officials say there was a dispute on Seneca Ave & Hunts Point Ave. in the Hunts Point section. One person reportedly left the scene and came back in the car with a gun.

The suspect had a firearm in his hands, which he used to fire shots at the officers. The officers then returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was then taken to Lincoln Hopsital, where he was pronounced dead.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Two police officers were transported to an area hospital for tinnitus.



The investigation is ongoing.

