Teenage boy dead, 2 wounded in house party shooting in Bronx

It happened just before 12 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 3500 block of Webster Avenue in Norwood.
Police say gunfire erupted at a house party and sent people running.
TOP NEWS | FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states between now and Inauguration Day
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the stairwell between the eighth and ninth floors of the building.
He was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he later died.
A 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were hurt.
No arrests have been made.
MORE NEWS: Security camera captures small plane crash on Long Island
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip