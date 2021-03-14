2 injured after gunfire exchange on Major Deegan Expressway

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were injured after an exchange of gunfire on a highway in New York City Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of a shooting just after 5 a.m. on the Major Deegan Expressway near exit 5 in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

They say a 24-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

RELATED | Police identify suspect who barricaded himself in Yonkers home, shot at officers
EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway after an armed man was barricaded inside his home in Westchester County on Saturday.



A 25-year-old man was also shot in the leg and taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, officials say near exit 5 in the southbound lane, a dark SUV began exchanging gunfire with a Mercedes Benz driven by the female victim.



The male victim, who was driving a third car, was not the intended target.

There's no description of a suspect at this time.

ALSO READ: 'Pop-up party' in NYC ends with 5 people shot
EMBED More News Videos

The incident happened at around 4 Saturday morning on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mott havenbronxnew york citygun violenceshootingmajor deegan expresswaypolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What was that light in the sky early this morning?
Weddings set to resume tomorrow in NY
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
At Air Force One base, intruder given up by 'mouse ears'
Pelosi, Schumer speak out on latest allegations against Cuomo
Ceremonies planned for 1 year since 1st COVID death in NYC
Show More
Police identify man who barricaded himself in NY home, shot at officers
Italy prepares for Easter lockdown as COVID cases grow exponentially
Video shows man save older woman during attack, carjacking
COVID Updates: Travel increase in US as states ease restrictions
Who would succeed Cuomo if he were to step down?
More TOP STORIES News