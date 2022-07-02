Man shot in the head while riding scooter in the Bronx

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot while riding a scooter in the Bronx.

The 20-year-old was riding the scooter along 156 Street just off Melrose around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. He was just yards away from a police precinct.

Police say two men then jumped out of a gray SUV and began firing. One of the bullets reportedly hit the victim in the head. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

"My grandmother and her home attendant was here eating ice cream and then they left and this happened. That could have been my grandmother," said Lucas Hernandez.

Moments after the shooting, police took a suspect into custody about three blocks from where it all happened.

Joseph Duran says his mother has lived in the area for four decades almost - but with the violence, he wants to move her out.

"I tried moving my mother out for years. It's a bad neighborhood, but it is what it is," he said.

Police are still searching for a second suspect in the shooting.

The name of the 20-year-old victim has not been released.



The motive of the shooting is unknown.

ALSO READ | Ex-boyfriend charged in murder of Upper East Side mom



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
melrosenew york citybronxcrimeshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies after falling from 29th-floor balcony in Manhattan
AccuWeather Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch
Where to watch 2022 Fourth of July fireworks
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2022: Everything to know
Uvalde school police chief resigns from city council
VP Harris expected to discuss Roe overturn at Essence Festival
Worker arrested after deadly stabbing inside Manhattan bodega
Show More
Man steals $26,000 worth of product from East Village store
Teen girl speaks out after surviving shark attack at Florida beach
Suspect charged in murder of Upper East Side mom
NY overhauls handgun rules in effort to preserve some limits
Woman wins $400k suit against NYPD for 'violent abuse' during protest
More TOP STORIES News