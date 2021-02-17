3 men shot, 1 killed, near Bronx bodega

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- One man is dead and two others critically injured after gunfire erupted near a bodega in the Bronx.

It happened Tuesday night at East Mount Eden and Jerome avenues.

Police say a 45-year-old man walked up to two men and opened fire.

33-year-old Donte Thomas, of Grand Concourse in the Bronx, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 35-year-old man was critically wounded.

Police say the 45-year-old gunman was also shot in the head during the altercation.

He is in critical condition.

