More than $2M in jewelry stolen from Bronx store in smash-and-grab

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (WABC) -- More than $2 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a Bronx store Friday in a smash-and-grab carried out by four men who police are now looking for.

According to the NYPD, an employee at Rocco's Jewelry in the Fordham Heights section buzzed one man inside the Webster Avenue store and he held the door for the other three suspects.

They then used a hammer to smash open the display cases before they ran off with the jewelry.

The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot heading southbound on Webster Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

