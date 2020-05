Police manhunt for male suspect who fatally stabbed 1, wounded another on Bronx subway platform: Video

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released new video of a male suspect involved in a deadly stabbing on a subway platform in the Bronx Authorities believe the suspect attacked two men at the Morrison Avenue Station in Soundview around 4:30 Saturday morning.The victim, 25-year old Rudolph Dunning, was killed in the altercation and a 28-year-old was wounded but survived.Other subway riders say the attack has them concerned."I just feel like it is so typical," one straphanger said. "And I wish that we have a little more protection."----------