Police manhunt for male suspect who fatally stabbed 1, wounded another on Bronx subway platform: Video

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released new video of a male suspect involved in a deadly stabbing on a subway platform in the Bronx.
Authorities believe the suspect attacked two men at the Morrison Avenue Station in Soundview around 4:30 Saturday morning.
The victim, 25-year old Rudolph Dunning, was killed in the altercation and a 28-year-old was wounded but survived.
Other subway riders say the attack has them concerned.
"I just feel like it is so typical," one straphanger said. "And I wish that we have a little more protection."
