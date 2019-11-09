Bronx storage facility with wooden pallets goes up in flames

HUNTS POINT, Bronx -- A storage facility in the Bronx went up in flames Friday.
A 3-alarm fire broke out at the building on Worthen Street in the Hunts Point section.
The facility held wooden pallets, so it burned quickly.
Several fire units responded as heavy smoke was seen rising above the building.
No injuries were reported. There is no word on what started the fire.
