Man shot on subway train in the Bronx; 2 suspects flee

According to police, a man was shot aboard a northbound 2 train near the Allerton Avenue station around 3:15 p.m.
They say two suspects were last seeing fleeing from the 2 train.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive.
Officials say some 2 trains are being delayed or rerouted while the NYPD responds to the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
