Man shot on subway train in the Bronx; 2 suspects flee

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot on subway train in the Bronx Monday afternoon.According to police, a man was shot aboard a northbound 2 train near the Allerton Avenue station around 3:15 p.m.They say two suspects were last seeing fleeing from the 2 train.The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive.Officials say some 2 trains are being delayed or rerouted while the NYPD responds to the incident.The investigation is ongoing.----------