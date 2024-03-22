WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

70-year-old woman's body found in garbage bag inside Bronx apartment: police sources

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, March 22, 2024 12:57AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found dead inside a luxury apartment building in the Bronx on Thursday.

Officers responded to 322 Grand Concourse Ave. shortly before 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive inside of an apartment.

Police sources told Eyewitness News that the woman was found inside a garbage bag.

Four persons of interest have been taken into custody.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW