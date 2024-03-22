70-year-old woman's body found in garbage bag inside Bronx apartment: police sources

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found dead inside a luxury apartment building in the Bronx on Thursday.

Officers responded to 322 Grand Concourse Ave. shortly before 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive inside of an apartment.

Police sources told Eyewitness News that the woman was found inside a garbage bag.

Four persons of interest have been taken into custody.

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

