70-year-old woman's body found in garbage bag inside Bronx apartment: police sources

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found dead inside a luxury apartment building in the Bronx on Thursday.
Officers responded to 322 Grand Concourse Ave. shortly before 2 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive inside of an apartment.
Police sources told Eyewitness News that the woman was found inside a garbage bag.
Four persons of interest have been taken into custody.
Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.