Beloved NYC bodega cat returned safely to owner

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A stolen kitten in Brooklyn is safe and back with his owner.
Earlier this week, Boka, a beloved bodega cat in Park Slope was brazenly swept from the street.
Thankfully, someone returned the cat on Friday afternoon.
There is no word if police are involved, or if there will be any charges.
As for Boka and his owner - there are lots of pets and snuggles.
