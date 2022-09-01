'It's pretty sad': Good Samaritan speaks out after 78-year-old woman dragged from Access-A-Ride car

A 78-year-old woman who requested an Access-A-Ride was hospitalized after the driver appeared to drag the woman out of his car in Marine Park, Brooklyn.

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The good Samaritan who rushed to the aid of a 78-year-old woman who was dragged from an Access-A-Ride vehicle in Brooklyn is speaking out about what he witnessed, calling it sad for the world.

The video posted online appears to show the driver pulling the woman from his car and leaving her on the asphalt.

Police say the woman got into a dispute with the driver after he missed the drop-off point for her physical therapy appointment.

The passerby, Ezra Halawani, stepped in to confront the driver, who pulled away and struck him with the car, causing bruising to his arm.

"She was pulled out by force," he said. "She could've walked out by herself. She could've gotten up on her own. He dragged her out of the car and was about to leave her on the floor. It's pretty sad that the world has people like that in it."

Medics took both the woman and Ezra to the hospital.

The search continues for the driver, though authorities say they know his identity.

"The cowardly attack on an Access-A-Ride customer is appalling and completely counter to every value of the program," MTA Spokesperson Michael Cortez said. "We will work with the NYPD and the TLC to ensure that appropriate justice is served."

