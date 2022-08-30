City Council holds hearing on Time Square "sensitive place" definition ahead of new NY gun law

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied a New York City detective's appeal to be exempt from the NYPD's vaccine mandate.

NEW YORK CITY -- The crossroads of the world will be at the center of a New York City Council hearing on the state's new gun laws.

A subcommittee hearing will be held Tuesday on defining Times Square as a "sensitive area."

The designation will be tailored to fit the Supreme Court's definition of "sensitive places" that could lend to gun restrictions.

Sensitive places can include areas around schools, government buildings, and polling places.

By deeming Time Square a sensitive area it would prohibit the concealed carrying of guns.

The city council hearing comes after the Supreme Court's ruling that overturned New York state's strict gun permit laws back in June.

The NYPD has received an additional 1,100 handgun applications since that ruling.

The state's new gun laws take effect Thursday.

ALSO READ | Gun violence sparks weekend of bloodshed across NYC

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip