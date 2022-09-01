78-year-old woman dragged out of Access-A-Ride vehicle by driver in Brooklyn

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 78-year-old woman who requested an Access-A-Ride was hospitalized after the driver appeared to drag the woman out of his car in Brooklyn.

Shocking video posted on Twitter appeared to capture the incident that unfolded on Wednesday in Marine Park.

Police say the woman requested the vehicle to take her to her physical therapy appointment.

They say the victim realized that the driver drove past the drop off point and refused to let her out.

A dispute then took place, with the driver yanking the victim out of his vehicle by pulling on her leg.

Police say a 35-year-old good Samaritan tried to intervene, realizing that the driver had taken the victim's cellphone.

The man was able to get the victim's cellphone back from the driver, which is when the driver fled in his vehicle and struck the good Samaritan.

Both the good Samaritan and woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver fled from the scene.

In a statement a TLC spokesperson said:

"TLC is aware of the incident and is working with the NYPD on their investigation."

