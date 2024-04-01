5 hurt after flames broke out during Easter Sunday mass in Bushwick

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were injured in a large fire that ripped through a church in Brooklyn during Easter Sunday mass.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the blaze at Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeii at around 1 p.m.

The five-alarm fire took about two hundred firefighters and four hours to get under control. Right before flames broke out, a congregation was gathered inside to celebrate Easter, led by Fr. Romulo Marin.

The fire destroyed the rectory section of the building - which housed classrooms and office space. The part of the church where services are held is in better shape, thanks to firefighters who prevented the flames from spreading.

"Thankfully, we were able to save the church. Part of the structure has some water damage but is undamaged overall. And I think that's God looking down on us today, on Easter Sunday, and saving at least that part of the building," said FDNY Assistant Chief Michael Myers.

Fr. Marin says when smoke began wafting into the service, nearly 200 parishioners evacuated safely while he went to try to put it out with a fire extinguisher. Then, the flames began to eat through the second floor, which was crumbling.

He recounts the floor starting to collapse and he knew he needed to get out. One firefighter fell through a hole, prompting others to issue a mayday call, fearing he was hurt.

"He didn't realize that the mayday was for him, so he bounced up off the floor, came in and wanted to run back up the stairs to address the mayday issue. But not realizing that the mayday was himself, he was unhurt, thank God, and he was able to continue to fight the fire," said Myers.

Parishioners at the church spent one of the holiest days on their calendar thankful for the firefighters' efforts and that no one was badly hurt - but they were also feeling heartbroken.

"It's one of the churches around for a long time - the history that develops among people individually. So this is hurting everybody that worships here," said John Quaglione of the Brooklyn Diocese.

The church is over 100 years old, with dated electrical wiring and a lot of wood inside.

Fr. Marin says he believes sometimes God destroys the old to make way for the new - and on this day celebrating resurrection, his only hope is that his church will come back stronger.

All injuries from the fire were minor. Two firefighters were sent to the hospital, but everyone else was treated at the scene.

