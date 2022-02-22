Woman dead, driver in custody after car slams into tractor trailer in Brooklyn

The 33-year-old driver lost control of his Nissan Sentra on Branton Street and Ditmas Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
His 29-year-old female passenger was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver was checked out at the hospital.
He is in custody on suspicion of drunk driving.
The crash is under investigation.
RELATED | Man stabbed inside Kew Gardens, Queens subway station during attempted robbery
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip