Woman dead, driver in custody after car slams into tractor trailer in Brooklyn

Woman dead, driver in custody after car slams into tractor trailer

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A passenger was killed and a driver is in custody after slamming into a tractor trailer in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

The 33-year-old driver lost control of his Nissan Sentra on Branton Street and Ditmas Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

His 29-year-old female passenger was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was checked out at the hospital.



He is in custody on suspicion of drunk driving.

The crash is under investigation.

