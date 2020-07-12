Father fatally struck by vehicle while taking groceries out of car, police say

By Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while taking groceries out of the car in Brooklyn while his family watched in horror.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 39th St in Borough Park. The man's wife and 6-year-old daughter had exited the car just before he got hit, police say.

Police say the 50-year-old father parked his car and was pinned by a 21-year-old male driver who apparently lost control of the vehicle.

ALSO READ | 30-year-old dies after Texas 'COVID party,' thought coronavirus was a hoax

The 21-year-old was taken into custody for suspicion of DWI. Sources tell Eyewitness News there was a marijuana smell inside his car.

The 50-year-old was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as Jose Barrera.

The man's wife and child were unharmed.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
borough parknew york citybrooklynpedestrian struckpedestrian killedbrooklyn newsaccidentdwi
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Day cares in NYC prepare to reopen Monday
AccuWeather: Warm, less humid Sunday
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
Harlem residents occupy intersection plagued by shootings
Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during COVID-19 pandemic
Cuomo fears increase in COVID cases amid outbreaks in other states
'Back the Blue' protesters met with Black Lives Matter counter-protesters
Show More
NYC hospital opens post-COVID-19 care center
Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple
All the coins: Super Mario Bros. game sells for $114,000
7 On Your Side helps woman get refund for cancelled funeral
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations drop to lowest since March
More TOP STORIES News