Several people injured after fire tears through Brooklyn apartment building

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Several people were injured after a fire through an apartment building in Brooklyn Monday.

The flames broke out right before 8 p.m. inside the apartment building located at 390 Georgia Avenue in East New York.

Citizen App video shows smoke rising from the scene.

The fire went to two alarms before it was knocked down by firefighters.

Several people were injured. There's no word yet on their condition.

The FDNY is trying to determine how the fire started.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.