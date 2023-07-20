NYC Mayor Eric Adams was an honorary pallbearer at Faridun Mavlonov's funeral in Brooklyn on Thursday. Reporter Tom Negovan has the latest.

Heartbroken community holds funeral for teen killed by gun violence in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Friends and family said a final goodbye to a 15-year-old killed in Brooklyn after a fight turned deadly.

Mayor Eric Adams attended the funeral of Faridun Mavlonov and promised the community that its grief will not be in vain.

Adams was an honorary pallbearer at the funeral on Thursday.

"We can't remain silent while the loud sounds of gunshots are taking our children away night after night," Adams said.

Mavlonov died Monday as two groups of boys gathered on a Bensonhurst street to settle a dispute. Teens who were there say someone brought a gun to a fistfight.

Surveillance video showed the suspect, believed to be 17, walking with a group of other youths before opening fire.

Mavlonov was not the intended target.

Outside his funeral, there was a long hug between his father and Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

And there was a message from his friends for the killer.

"You might get away in this world, but next world you're not gonna get away," said his friend Abdulloh Aslomov. "You're gonna stand in front of Allah and you're gonna answer."

Mavlonov was a student at James Madison High School and dreamed of becoming a professional UFC fighter.

His grandmother described him as an athlete and academic who was always helping others.

