A 15-year-old boy who was shot in his back in Bensonhurst has died from his injuries.

Gunman, boy who was with teen who was shot and killed in Brooklyn had planned to fight, police say

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teen who was shot and killed in Brooklyn was with another boy who was going to fight the gunman, police said.

According to investigators, around 1 p.m. Monday 15-year-old Foridun Mavlonov was with six other young people on 20th Avenue in Bensonhurst.

Police said on the way to the fight, the gunman spotted the group and opened fire on them.

Witnesses described seeing a group of teenagers gathered before hearing as many as five shots.

Police believe Mavlonov was not the intended target.

"We dont know if he intended to shoot the person who he was going to have the fight with or if he just saw seven people come to him and shot into that group," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Mavlonov collapsed on the street about a half block from where he was shot.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in grave condition and was pronounced dead Tuesday.

Detectives recovered video of the suspect which shows him walking down the street with a group of about six other young men.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a gray sweater, black or red sweatpants, and gray sneakers.

