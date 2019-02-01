Brooklyn high school basketball coach charged with shooting parent

Investigators say Christopher Hooks went to the home of Paul Robeson High School basketball coach Todd Myles to confront him about his son's playing time. Myles claimed a third person showed up and shot both of them, but then Hooks recovered and told a different story.A short time later police were called to Myles home on December 22, 2018, where Myles told police that a third person shot them for an unknown reason and then fled the scene.Myles was grazed in the leg, either inadvertently shooting himself or struck by ricochet.Hooks was hospitalized with a serious physical injury. He was intubated and could not speak to detectives for a month.When he was finally able to be interviewed, he revealed a shocking twist - there wasn't a third person. Myles said he was shot by the basketball coach.Detectives issued a warrant for Myles' arrest and took the suspect into custody on Friday.Myles is charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal use of a firearm.He was scheduled to be arraigned in Downtown Brooklyn.----------