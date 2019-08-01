Body of Brooklyn man recovered at Connecticut waterfall

SALISBURY, Connecticut -- Authorities have recovered the body of a New York man believed to have drowned while visiting waterfalls in Connecticut.

State police say a dive team recovered the body of 40-year-old Anderson Guante at Great Falls along the Housatonic River in Salisbury on Wednesday.

Guante was from Brooklyn, New York.

The dive team conducted a search Tuesday evening after police responded to a report of a drowning.

But the evening search was unsuccessful and resumed Wednesday morning.

Officials believe Guante suffered a head injury and was pulled underpot by the swirling currents of the rocky falls.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

