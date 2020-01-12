Police searching for missing Brooklyn 14-year-old last seen getting on subway

By Eyewitness News
FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing teenager from Brooklyn after she disappeared more than two days ago.

Jenna Hospedales, 14, was last seen Thursday afternoon getting on the G Train at Fulton Street. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Hospedales is a freshman at Brooklyn Technical High School.

On Sunday, her family will hold a news conference alongside local leaders to demand her safe return.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort greenenew york citybrooklynmissing girlteenagerteenmissing teenagermissing person
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News