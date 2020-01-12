Police searching for missing Brooklyn 14-year-old last seen getting on subway

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a missing teenager from Brooklyn after she disappeared more than two days ago.
Jenna Hospedales, 14, was last seen Thursday afternoon getting on the G Train at Fulton Street. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Hospedales is a freshman at Brooklyn Technical High School.
On Sunday, her family will hold a news conference alongside local leaders to demand her safe return.
