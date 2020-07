Man arrested after he threw helmet, striking police officer in head during police rally

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A rally in support of the NYPD turned violent when counter-protesters showed up in Brooklyn.Video of the confrontation in Bay Ridge on Saturday shows a person throwing a helmet into a crowd of people gathered for a 'Blue Lives Matter' rally The helmet struck a police officer in the head. He was treated for minor injuries.Police arrested Robert Bolden for the assault after officers used a taser to subdue the suspect.Bolden is being treated at a local hospital. Charges are pending.