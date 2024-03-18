36-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by car in East New York, Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Monday.
Police say a 36-year-old man was fatally struck by a car as he was crossing on Ashford Street and Linden Boulevard in East New York just after 1:30 p.m.
A 59-year-old driver was travelling eastbound on Linden Boulevard when they struck the pedestrian.
The driver stayed on-scene, and no criminality is suspected.
The investigation on going.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.