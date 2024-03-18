  • Watch Now
36-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by car in East New York, Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, March 18, 2024 8:35PM
Shannon Sohn has the latest in Brooklyn on the incident.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Monday.

Police say a 36-year-old man was fatally struck by a car as he was crossing on Ashford Street and Linden Boulevard in East New York just after 1:30 p.m.

A 59-year-old driver was travelling eastbound on Linden Boulevard when they struck the pedestrian.

The driver stayed on-scene, and no criminality is suspected.

The investigation on going.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

