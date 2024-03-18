36-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by car in East New York, Brooklyn

Shannon Sohn has the latest in Brooklyn on the incident.

Shannon Sohn has the latest in Brooklyn on the incident.

Shannon Sohn has the latest in Brooklyn on the incident.

Shannon Sohn has the latest in Brooklyn on the incident.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Monday.

Police say a 36-year-old man was fatally struck by a car as he was crossing on Ashford Street and Linden Boulevard in East New York just after 1:30 p.m.

A 59-year-old driver was travelling eastbound on Linden Boulevard when they struck the pedestrian.

The driver stayed on-scene, and no criminality is suspected.

The investigation on going.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.