Police investigating after 1 person shot in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in East Flatbush, Brooklyn on Monday.

Officers responded to East 57th Street and Remsen Avenue around 5:50 p.m.

Authorities say shots were fired by police at the intersection.

One person was shot, but it's not yet clear by who.

They were taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

