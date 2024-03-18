Police investigating after 1 person shot in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in East Flatbush, Brooklyn on Monday.
Officers responded to East 57th Street and Remsen Avenue around 5:50 p.m.
Authorities say shots were fired by police at the intersection.
One person was shot, but it's not yet clear by who.
They were taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.