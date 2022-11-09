  • Watch Now
Shots fired after police pull over car in Brooklyn

WABC logo
Wednesday, November 9, 2022 8:57PM
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Gunfire erupted after police officers tried to pull over a car in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at Rockaway Parkway and Shore Parkway in the Canarsie section.

Shots were fired after officers attempted to pull over a vehicle at the location, according to preliminary information from officials.

No one was injured.

Police are looking for two suspects, a man and a woman, who fled in a black Mercedes.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

