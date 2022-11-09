Shots fired after police pull over car in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Gunfire erupted after police officers tried to pull over a car in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at Rockaway Parkway and Shore Parkway in the Canarsie section.

Shots were fired after officers attempted to pull over a vehicle at the location, according to preliminary information from officials.

No one was injured.

Police are looking for two suspects, a man and a woman, who fled in a black Mercedes.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.