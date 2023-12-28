22-year-old suspect in custody after violent home break-in, rape in Brooklyn

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest details on the investigation.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest details on the investigation.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest details on the investigation.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest details on the investigation.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A suspect is in custody after a woman was raped during a violent home break-in in Brooklyn last weekend.

The break-in happened Saturday around 6 p.m. in the area of 59th Street and Ninth Avenue.

Authorities say two suspects forced their way into the home and a 49-year-old woman inside was raped by one of the suspects.

Police announced Thursday that the 22-year-old suspect is in custody.

He is being charged with rape, robbery, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment, forcible touching, menacing, assault and harassment.

According to NYPD crime stats, while incidents of rape are down 10% citywide this year compared to last, this neighborhood within the 66th precinct has incidents of rape slightly up -- 22 this year vs 20 last year.

ALSO READ | Police shoot, kill man holding mom in headlock with knife to her throat

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.