Violent Night: 6 people shot in span of 6 hours Brooklyn

The five separate shootings in Flatbush, East Flatbush, and Canarsie happened between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Police say in one incident, two victims suffered gunshot wounds to the chest when they were shot around 1 a.m. at Beverly Road and Flatbush Avenue.
The six victims range in age from 19 to-45-years-old.
The victims all remain in the hospital and are being treated for their injuries.
