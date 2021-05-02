Violent Night: 6 people shot in span of 6 hours Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
6 people shot in span of 6 hours in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for suspects after six people were shot over a span of six hours in a violent night in Brooklyn.

The five separate shootings in Flatbush, East Flatbush, and Canarsie happened between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Police say in one incident, two victims suffered gunshot wounds to the chest when they were shot around 1 a.m. at Beverly Road and Flatbush Avenue.



The six victims range in age from 19 to-45-years-old.

The victims all remain in the hospital and are being treated for their injuries.

