Woman slashed with 'unknown object' while walking in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9110687" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say the Rottweiler first killed a smaller dog before lunging at police.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9034343" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say 21-year-old Tyler Nichols was walking with his older brother 24-year-old Shane Nichols when a group of men jumped out of a car and assaulted them.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was slashed while walking in Brooklyn.It happened on Tuesday at 4 a.m. on the corner of Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights.Police say the 24-year-old woman was approached by a man who slashed her in the back of the head with an unknown object, causing a deep laceration.The suspect fled northbound on Franklin Avenue.The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.The suspect is described as a man with a medium skin tone, approximately 48-50, 5'10" and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat, a blue sweatshirt, and blue sweatpants.----------