Dog shot, killed by NYPD after attack on small dog and lunging at officers

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police shot and killed a Rottweiler following an encounter with another dog in the Bronx on Saturday night.

Citizen App video from the scene showed a heavy police presence after the incident around 6 p.m. near Cypress Avenue and 137th Street.

ALSO READ | New York vows to prosecute medical provider accused of illegally distributing vaccine

Authorities say the Rottweiler first killed a smaller dog before lunging at police.

That is when an NYPD officer shot and killed the dog.

An investigation surrounding the incident is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Man arrested after Cuomo staffer randomly struck in head with cinder block in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say the suspect followed the 51-year-old woman on East 48th Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday as she left the governor's office.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mott havenbronxnew york citynypddog attackdog
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY vows to prosecute medical provider accused of illegally distributing vaccine
COVID Live Updates: Europe rolls out vaccine, Japan halts foreign arrivals
Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home
Shooting at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 dead, 3 injured
Police: Man arrested after body found burning in backyard
Salsa fans mourn loss of Puerto Rican singer Tito Rojas
Wrestler Jon Huber, known as Luke Harper, dies at 41
Show More
Unemployment benefits expire for millions as shutdown looms
AccuWeather: Plenty of sunshine, not as cold
Tiny houses could help homeless get back on their feet
Man critically injured in hit-and-run on Major Deegan Expressway
13-year-old girl charged in shooting death of 35-year-old man
More TOP STORIES News