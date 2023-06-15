Man charged in deadly subway stabbing released without bail

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The man accused in the deadly subway stabbing of a passenger in Brooklyn was released without bail on Thursday afternoon.

Jordan Williams, 20, was charged Wednesday with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of 36-year-old Devictor Ouedraogo on a J train Tuesday night.

The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office had asked for $100,000 bail, but the judge told Williams, "I have every reason to believe you will fight this case."

Police are reviewing video Ouedraogo, who is believed to be homeless, harassing subway riders.

That is apparently what led to some sort of fight with Williams before the deadly stabbing.

An attorney for Williams says it is a clear case of self-defense.

Police say Williams did not stay at the scene, but was taken into custody several subway stops away with his female friend at the Chauncey St. station, still the same train. Police say the folding knife used in the murder was recovered in the man's possession.

An witness told Eyewitness News that Williams went too far.

"It's certainly something he didn't start or would have probably been involved in if it weren't for, you know, the guy who was killed being the aggressor," the witness said. "But you can't kill someone just because, you know, they started a fight with you."

