Shots fired inside subway station in Brooklyn, no injuries: police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a shooting that took place inside a subway station in Brooklyn.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on Monday inside the Sterling Street station, located on Sterling Street and Nostrand Ave.

Police responded to reports of shots fired inside the station.

They say one shell casing was recovered on the staircase.

No one was injured and no arrests were made.

An investigation is ongoing.

