5 injured after building collapsed in Suffolk County; Middle County Road closed for investigation

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A building collapsed on Long Island Thursday afternoon and several people were injured.

Emergency crews responded to a building collapse in Smithtown on Middle County Road.

At least five people were injured and transported to Stony Brook Hospital with one person needing an airlift, according to Suffolk County Police Department.

Residents are advised to avoid the area. Route 25 is closed in both directions between Lake Avenue and Cambon Avenue.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

