Burger Heaven in Manhattan closing after 77 years of business

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It's a goodbye that many are finding tough to swallow as Burger Heaven on the Upper East Side is closing.For 77 years, it's been a favorite comfort food spot, opening in 1943 and launching an expansion in 1974.At its peak, Burger Heaven was a destination for locals, tourists and stars.The family that runs it, however, says they couldn't keep up with the changing food landscape in New York City."We had a good run," general manager Sammy Hamido said. "But it came to the point that we cannot save it anymore."