Burger King employee accused of pulling gun on customer in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WABC) -- A Burger King customer says an employee at the restaurant chain pulled a gun on her in the drive-thru.

The customer said the incident happened on New Year's Day after she complained the restaurant got her order wrong.

Police say the 38-year-old worker, Oderrial Moore-Williams, started to swear and yell at the customer and then threatened her with the gun.

"To pull a gun, that the last resort, that's in case someone is trying to hurt somebody in the business," customer Freddy Wilks said.

The employee was fired and is now facing an aggravated assault charge.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseeburger kingfast food restaurantu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News