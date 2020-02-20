Society

Custom casket made for Minnesota bus driver after 50+ years of work

A long-time school bus driver who worked in Minnesota for 55 years will be laid to rest in a casket that pays homage to his favorite job.

From 1949 to 2005, Glen Davis never got into an accident.

School officials say Davis loved his job so much, he got to see his casket before he died and it brought him to tears.

He even joked about it, saying, "all it's missing is an emergency door."

The school-bus yellow casket is stamped with the number three, the number of the first bus he ever drove.

Davis will be laid to rest on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyminnesotabusbus driver
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News