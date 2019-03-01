Bus gets swallowed in sinkhole after Coram water main break

CORAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A bus got stuck in a sinkhole after a water main break on Long Island.Suffolk County Police responded to the break just before 2:30 p.m. Friday on Old Town Road near Pauls Path and Brookwood Drive in Coram.The Suffolk Transit bus, headed for the Smith Haven Mall was trapped in a sinkhole as it drove over the flooded road, officials say.There were three people, including the driver, on the bus at the time of the incident. No injuries have been reported.The bus has been removed from the sinkhole, but the road will remain closedOfficials report numerous riders were trapped in the bus, and the rear of the bus continued to sink into the roadway while they were inside.Roads are closed between Pauls Path and Fairwood Lane through the night as repairs to the water main are made.----------