Coronavirus News: Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart, Walmart, FedEx, Target plan walkout

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Workers at several large U.S. companies are planning a one-day walkout Friday.

Employees at Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart, Walmart, FedEx, and Target will protest unsafe working conditions and health concerns.

They're asking for customers to boycott their companies.

Organizers are demanding better protective equipment, expansion of paid sick leave, and enhanced social distancing guidelines.

