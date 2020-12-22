COVID-19 outbreak at New Jersey Amazon warehouse prompts temporary closure

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- A COVID-19 outbreak at the Amazon warehouse in Robbinsville, New Jersey has prompted the facility's closure until after the Christmas holiday.The facility known as "PNE5" closed its doors over the weekend after an increase in asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.The company is not specifying the exact number of employees, however, an estimated 3,500 people work at the site.An Amazon spokesperson tells Action News that through the company's COVID-19 testing program they noticed the spike in cases and decided to proactively close the site until December 26. The company also says it doesn't expect any holiday shipping delays as a result of the closure."This is exactly why we built the program, to identify asymptomatic cases and ensure that we can take swift action to prevent spread. All employees will be paid for the shifts that they'll miss," said Amazon spokesperson Leah Seay.In neighboring Allentown, New Jersey, residents were less worried about their packages and more so about the workers."I just feel bad for all those people that are there," said one resident.Other Amazon operations will continue inside the industrial park. The neighboring fulfillment center on the other side of the property is still a busy hub of activity.Many applauded the company's move to pay employees while they're on leave."I think that's kind of the thing to do. You want to make sure you're taking care of the people who, you know, are keeping your business going," said Ashleigh Low from Glenside, Pennsylvania.Others are happy to see health concerns being taken seriously especially as the holiday approaches.----------