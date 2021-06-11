Business

7 on your Side: Delivery sends heavy truck tires rolling down stairs, causing hundreds in damage

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Delivery sends heavy truck tires rolling down stairs, causing hundreds in damage

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- It gave new meaning to a FedEx 'drop off' after a deliveryman sent a shipment of two heavy truck tires rolling down steep stairs, causing hundreds in damage. Then, the homeowner did not get his claim paid.

Why the deliveryman chose to roll two steel rib tires down a steep set of stairs remains a mystery to Mordechai Seelfreund.

"He could've left them on the side...still have space on the steps," Seelfreund said.



Usually packages are left on the porch of his Borough Park townhome, but his Ring camera caught the entire tire roll on video.

Two Bridgestone light truck 10-ply tires for his van hit his door.

The tires are for the vehicle which he uses as a volunteer EMT, and for his plumbing business.

In the Ring footage, the tires are lugged onto his property, then the FedEx driver decides to send the wheels bouncing down the steps. 80-plus pounds of rubber slammed into his basement door, splintering the molding, breaking the lock and denting the door.

"The entire area, you see it cracked, you see it popped off - we found it on the floor," Seelfreund said.

Seelfreund complained to FedEx and sent it to a repairman who came up with an estimate.

"He said, 'I can have someone fix it for $500, that's all I can give,'" said Seelfreund.

He says they would not debate the price.

So Seelfreund contacted 7 on your Side, and 7 on your Side forwarded FedEx the video of their employee freewheeling the delivery.

Within days, FedEx FedExed a check for almost $1,200.

In a statement, they said, 'The safe and secure handling of our customers' shipments is a top priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused by the situation.'

ALSO READ | Suspect arrested, charged after punching 75-year-old Asian woman in face in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

The attack happened earlier this week as the woman was walking to her Corona home.



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessborough parknew york citybrooklynfedexrefund7 on your sidedelivery service
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows brazen drive-by shooting that wounded 4 in Yonkers
Exclusive: Video shows thieves steal safe, high-end cars from dealership
3 dead in Florida supermarket shooting include grandmother, 1-year-old
Teen who filmed George Floyd's murder gets Pulitzer citation
Beloved therapy dog competing in Westminster Dog Show
Nuyorican poet to share Puerto Rican pride during parade
NYC church celebrates Pride Month with eye-catching lights display
Show More
How to make the most of a Long Island staycation this summer
2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully vaccinated cruise ship
Tesla crash into NYC assisted living facility kills 1, injures 4
16-year-old suspect surrenders in shooting of 80-year-old veteran
Long Island town slated for nearly 800 acres of solar panel farms
More TOP STORIES News