SNACK FOOD

Doritos developing quieter, cleaner snacks for women

EMBED </>More Videos

Doritos is developing a new snack for ladies after noticing men and women have different snack habits. (Shutterstock)

Doritos is developing a new snack for ladies. Its parent company Pepsi Co. says it noticed men and women have different snack habits.

The CEO recently spoke on the podcast The Secret Life of C.E.O.'s.



She says men like to crunch chips and lick their fingers while women prefer quieter snacks and want to keep their hands clean from flavoring.
Doritos is now looking into ways snacks can be designed and packaged differently. And those snacks may be launched soon.

News of this snack created just for women has caused an uproar online, with many calling it sexist.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesswomensnackssnack foodfoodpepsidistractionbuzzworthyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNACK FOOD
Animal crackers go free!
Suffolk County bans sale of 'Dragon's Breath' liquid nitrogen snack
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Baskin Robbins offering $1.50 scoops today
More snack food
BUSINESS
The 5 best bookstores in New York City, ranked
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Scammers targeting Spectrum customers: What you need to know
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
More Business
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News