Doritos developing quieter, cleaner snacks for women

The CEO recently spoke on the podcast The Secret Life of C.E.O.'s.
She says men like to crunch chips and lick their fingers while women prefer quieter snacks and want to keep their hands clean from flavoring.
Doritos is now looking into ways snacks can be designed and packaged differently. And those snacks may be launched soon.
News of this snack created just for women has caused an uproar online, with many calling it sexist.
Women: We want equal pay for equal work and an end to sex discrimination in the workplace.— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) February 5, 2018
Society: Here’s a bag of Lady Doritos so you won’t have to crunch too loudly in front of your male colleagues.
But the Doritos thing isn't real, right? Like it cannot possibly be real.— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 5, 2018
i'm still laughing about lady doritos because i don't know a single woman who doesn't knock back the crumbs in the bottom of the bag— Justine Raymond (@jmarieray) February 5, 2018
Questions I have about the forthcoming lady Doritos:— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) February 5, 2018
1. May I request they be salted with the tears of our enemies?
2. Will they be priced to align with the gender pay gap?
3. If a lady is OK with crunching, crumbs and public eating, is she banned from purchasing them?
I've heard from my inside snack sources that the new Lady Doritos bags have inspiring slogans pasted on them like "You should smile more!" and "You'll never get a husband THAT way!".— Fran Snarkenton (@KeepMNBlue) February 5, 2018
I want to read every study, every poll, every analytic, every single email sent internally at Doritos about this new “lady chip.” Fascinating and absolutely insane that they thought it was a good idea.— Payman Benz (@PaymanBenz) February 5, 2018
Lady Doritos sums up sexism in one chemically-flavored, chewy package.— Isa-Lee Wolf (@IsaLeeWolf) February 5, 2018
Women are not to be heard.
Men can be heard.
Women are not to be messy.
Men can get as messy as they like.
Women are to settle for less.
Men have no need to settle.
Will Lady Doritos cost 23% less than regular Doritos?— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 5, 2018
Let me be absolutely clear:— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) February 5, 2018
I plan to crunch the hell out of every delicious Doritos chip in which I partake, crinkle every bag loudly, lick my fingers with gusto, and do it all while looking completely fabulous.
Because these gender norms for snacking are stupid.#LadyDoritos
I want to know how the Lady Doritos conversation went— megan (@m_dot_brown) February 5, 2018
Bob: Hey Sharon! Doritos needs to take a stronger stance in the Me Too movement. Any ideas?
Sharon: Equal pay... perhaps more resources for women who experience harassment in the workplace?
Bob: Doritos for Ladies. Got it!
Finally, my husband can allow me to loosen my corset, recline on the fainting couch and delicately nibble on some lady #Doritos from a tiny pink sachet that cost twice as much as as the man cave version.— Ann Van Haney (@vanalama) February 5, 2018
"In the interest of gender equality, let's build a barrier of inequality with snacks." "That's a great idea! What can we do to jeopardize their confidence?" "What about a weaker chip?" #Doritos #ladychip— Josh Horneck (@_horneck) February 5, 2018
So sad I can't eat these because I'm a lady... #LadyDoritos #Doritos pic.twitter.com/1BIzkRoII6— Inga Irbe (@libertyfoobell) February 5, 2018
They’re called #LadyDoritos because there’s only 78% as many chips in each bag#Doritos— Louie Aronowitz (@LouieAronowitz) February 5, 2018